Hillary Clinton Meets Up With 'SNL' Star Kate McKinnon in NYC

In a moment of life immitating art, Hillary Clinton met up with the Saturday Night Live star who portrays her, Kate McKinnon!

The duo were spotted dining at Orso restaurant along with SNL writer Sarah Schneider on Wednesday evening (February 15) in New York City.

According to Page Six, the two women “seemed very nice and friendly and had a quiet dinner.”

It’s not known exactly why Hillary and Kate met up but people are speculating that it means Hillary will be appearing on SNL soon.

While it looks like Kate is on great terms with Hillary, the same can’t be said for Alec Baldwin who portrays Donald Trump!