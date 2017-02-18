Ireland Baldwin is Stuck in Her House After Tree Crashes Down on Driveway

Oh no – Ireland Baldwin is trapped inside her house!

The 21-year-old model – and daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger – took to Instagram on Friday (February 17) to show fans what happened.

“So this is my drive way…. anyone expecting me to get anywhere this weekend it’s not happening!” she captioned the photo below. “Thanks for understanding xo.”

She also posted a video, writing, “Completely stuck in my house until this figured out! guys can’t come out until it stops raining! we are stuck in my house (which i don’t mind ever) but whoever says californian’s have pu–y weather can eat nails because this is insane!”

Hopefully the tree gets cleared up soon!

A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@humancrouton) on Feb 17, 2017 at 12:31pm PST

