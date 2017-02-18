Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Kids Beam with Pride While Watching Her Speak in Cambodia!

Angelina Jolie's Kids Beam with Pride While Watching Her Speak in Cambodia!

Lana Del Rey Surprise Releases New Song 'Love' - LISTEN NOW!

Lana Del Rey Surprise Releases New Song 'Love' - LISTEN NOW!

Aaron Carter Allegedly Attacked By His Opening Act (Video)

Aaron Carter Allegedly Attacked By His Opening Act (Video)

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Sat, 18 February 2017 at 7:22 pm

Ireland Baldwin is Stuck in Her House After Tree Crashes Down on Driveway

Ireland Baldwin is Stuck in Her House After Tree Crashes Down on Driveway

Oh no – Ireland Baldwin is trapped inside her house!

The 21-year-old model – and daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger – took to Instagram on Friday (February 17) to show fans what happened.

“So this is my drive way…. anyone expecting me to get anywhere this weekend it’s not happening!” she captioned the photo below. “Thanks for understanding xo.”

She also posted a video, writing, “Completely stuck in my house until this figured out! guys can’t come out until it stops raining! we are stuck in my house (which i don’t mind ever) but whoever says californian’s have pu–y weather can eat nails because this is insane!”

Hopefully the tree gets cleared up soon!

Click inside to watch the video…
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Sean Thorton; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Ireland Baldwin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Joe Jonas and DNCE made a surprise appearance at a cancer research fundraiser - TMZ
  • Kim Kardashian is not headed to Paris Fashion Week - Gossip Cop
  • Demi Lovato kicked her boyfriend's butt! - Just Jared Jr
  • There are new, scary details about Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter's accident - Wetpaint
  • Robert Pattinson made a rare appearance with FKA Twigs - Lainey Gossip
  • Hillary Clinton and Kate McKinnon hit the town together - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here