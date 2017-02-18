Ivanka Trump's Perfume Makes Amazon Bestseller List Despite Boycott

Ivanka Trump is celebrating a major surge in her business.

The 35-year-old businesswoman’s perfumes – Ivanka Trump Eu de Parfum Spray for Women and Ivanka Trump for Women Roller Ball – are topping Amazon’s beauty section bestseller list.

Recently, protest groups have called for consumers to boycott all Trump-branded products after Nordstrom pulled Ivanka‘s clothing line off the shelves.

After Nordstrom dropped Ivanka‘s brand, her father Donald Trump took to Twitter to slam the store for “unfairly” treating Ivanka.