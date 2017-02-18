Jennifer Garner Steps Out Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

Jennifer Garner has been all smiles, despite rumors she’s filing for divorce from ex Ben Affleck.

The 44-year-old actress stepped out to get her nails done on Thursday (February 16) in Los Angeles.

Although rumors have been swirling that Jennifer is filing for divorce from Ben, sources are saying that is not true.

“Their relationship is very fluid and nothing has really changed. They have been working at their relationship for the past few years,” a source told E! News.

They continued, “There have been times when a reconciliation looked very likely. They love each other and that hasn’t changed. But it’s unclear what the future holds for them.”

No matter what, the couple is maintaining a “united front” and “always prioritize the children.”