Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Support Her at Movie Premiere in Cambodia!

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Support Her at Movie Premiere in Cambodia!

Aaron Carter Allegedly Attacked By His Opening Act (Video)

Aaron Carter Allegedly Attacked By His Opening Act (Video)

Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Sat, 18 February 2017 at 3:43 pm

Joe Jonas & DNCE Surprised Fans at a Dance Marathon

Joe Jonas & DNCE Surprised Fans at a Dance Marathon
  • See the video of DNCE surprising students with a performance at a 46-hour dance marathon – TMZ
  • Here are 16 things you never knew about Mean GirlsWetpaint
  • These Riverdale stars are inseparable after the first season wrap – Just Jared Jr
  • It has been a year since Jennifer Garner‘s tell-all interview was released – Lainey Gossip
  • The lead actors for the live-action remake of The Lion King have been revealed – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: DNCE, Joe Jonas, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Joe Jonas and DNCE made a surprise appearance at a cancer research fundraiser - TMZ
  • Kim Kardashian is not headed to Paris Fashion Week - Gossip Cop
  • Demi Lovato kicked her boyfriend's butt! - Just Jared Jr
  • There are new, scary details about Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter's accident - Wetpaint
  • Robert Pattinson made a rare appearance with FKA Twigs - Lainey Gossip
  • Hillary Clinton and Kate McKinnon hit the town together - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here