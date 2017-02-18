Top Stories
Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Sat, 18 February 2017 at 2:02 am

'Justice League' Director Zack Snyder Teases Upcoming Flick

'Justice League' Director Zack Snyder Teases Upcoming Flick

Fans are getting a small glimpse at the highly anticipated Justice League flick!

Director Zack Snyder took to his Vero account to share a photo of a scene from the film being edited.

“Down at C03 with Stefan,” he captioned the pic, likely referring to Stefan Sonnenfeld and Company 3, a post-production company specializing in color grading.

The photo appears to show an intense moment where Batman can be seen battling it out with who fans are saying is Parademons.

Justice League is due in theaters on November 17.

Check out the photo below…
Just Jared on Facebook
zack snyder teases justice league new photo 01

Photos: Vero
Posted to: Justice League, Movies, Zack Snyder

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brooklyn Beckham breaks his arm while on family vacation - TMZ
  • Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto are not dating - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran releases a new song on his birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out the set pics of the Love Actually sequel - Lainey Gossip
  • Chris Colfer will star in sci-fi TV drama Indigo - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here