'Justice League' Director Zack Snyder Teases Upcoming Flick

Fans are getting a small glimpse at the highly anticipated Justice League flick!

Director Zack Snyder took to his Vero account to share a photo of a scene from the film being edited.

“Down at C03 with Stefan,” he captioned the pic, likely referring to Stefan Sonnenfeld and Company 3, a post-production company specializing in color grading.

The photo appears to show an intense moment where Batman can be seen battling it out with who fans are saying is Parademons.

Justice League is due in theaters on November 17.

Check out the photo below…