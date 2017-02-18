Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Support Her at Movie Premiere in Cambodia!

Aaron Carter Allegedly Attacked By His Opening Act (Video)

Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Sat, 18 February 2017 at 4:04 pm

Kate Upton Bares a Lot of Leg at 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Event in Houston

Kate Upton Bares a Lot of Leg at 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Event in Houston

Kate Upton might be baring a lot of leg on the red carpet at the VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 Launch Event, but it doesn’t compare to what she shows on the cover of the magazine!

The 24-year-old cover model stepped out to celebrate the new issue at the event on Friday (February 17) in Houston, Tex.

Kate was joined by past cover models Chrissy Teigen, Ashley Graham, Nina Agdal, Hailey Clauson, and Christie Brinkley.

Also appearing at the event were Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman (with boyfriend Colton Underwood) and Christie‘s daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, who are featured in the new issue along with the returning models.

15+ pictures inside of Kate Upton and other models at the event…

