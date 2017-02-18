Top Stories
Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Sat, 18 February 2017 at 12:06 am

Katy Perry Welcomes You to 'Oblivia' - Watch Now!

Katy Perry Welcomes You to 'Oblivia' - Watch Now!

Katy Perry wants to take you to Oblivia, the “world’s newest and craziest amusement park.”

The 32-year-old entertainer took to her Twitter to share a video about the fictional theme park, which fans are assuming is part of a music video for her new song “Chained to the Rhythm.”

“Admission is ‘free’ See you next Tuesday… #ChainedToTheRhythm,” Katy wrote on her account.

The video, which features park-goers in 50s themed attire, urges fans to “leave their white picket fence and explore utopia.”

Oblivia’s “grand opening” is set for February 21st.

Check out the entire teaser below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Katy Perry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brooklyn Beckham breaks his arm while on family vacation - TMZ
  • Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto are not dating - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran releases a new song on his birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out the set pics of the Love Actually sequel - Lainey Gossip
  • Chris Colfer will star in sci-fi TV drama Indigo - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here