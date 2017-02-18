Katy Perry Welcomes You to 'Oblivia' - Watch Now!

Katy Perry wants to take you to Oblivia, the “world’s newest and craziest amusement park.”

The 32-year-old entertainer took to her Twitter to share a video about the fictional theme park, which fans are assuming is part of a music video for her new song “Chained to the Rhythm.”

“Admission is ‘free’ See you next Tuesday… #ChainedToTheRhythm,” Katy wrote on her account.

The video, which features park-goers in 50s themed attire, urges fans to “leave their white picket fence and explore utopia.”

Oblivia’s “grand opening” is set for February 21st.

Check out the entire teaser below…