'Lego Batman Movie' & 'Fifty Shades' Will Lead the Weekend's Box Office Again

The box office will have a repeat with its leading movies this weekend as The Lego Batman Movie and Fifty Shades Darker are set to top the President’s Day weekend.

The Lego Batman Movie grossed an estimated $7.6 million on Friday (February 17) for a projected four-day weekend of $38 million to $40 million.

Fifty Shades Darker brought in $6.8 million on Friday and the film is looking at $22 million to $25 million for the four days.

Matt Damon‘s The Great Wall, which has been a massive hit in China, earned $6.8 million on Friday and will likely earn around $19 million for the four-day weekend.

Ice Cube and Charlie Day‘s comedy Fist Fight is projected to gross $13 million for the four day weekend and Dane DeHaan‘s A Cure for Wellness should take in around $5 million, according to THR.