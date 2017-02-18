Top Stories
Sat, 18 February 2017 at 12:37 am

Mariah Carey Finally Confirms Relationship With Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey Finally Confirms Relationship With Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey has finally confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

While everyone was fairly certain the pop diva was dating her backup dancer, she had yet to make things official.

During an interview with the Associated Press on Wednesday (February 15), Mariah finally referred to Bryan as her boyfriend when asked about her dating life.

“I’m just going to be like ‘I really don’t talk about my personal life.’ Because that’s what I used to do and it really worked for a minute, back, a while ago. I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life….Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that,” she explained.

That same day, Mariah also shared a cute Valentine’s photo sitting in a hot tub with Bryan.

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Photos: Getty
