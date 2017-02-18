Mariah Carey Says She Was Victimized Over NYE Mishap

Mariah Carey is opening up again about what went wrong during her performance on New Year’s Eve and why it wasn’t fair for her to be victimized.

“I didn’t obsess over the New Year’s Eve thing,” the entertainer said in a new interview with the Associated Press. “I mean, I was upset about the fact that people didn’t understand, but it’s like, I can only explain it like this to you.”

Mariah talked about wearing her in-ears and how she couldn’t hear the music. “If you can’t hear it, how can you sing to it?” she said, adding that her microphone was “effed up.”

“If my ears were in, maybe I could have heard music and… the show could have gone on,” she said.

Mariah says she’s happy if others got a laugh about it as long as the performance didn’t ruin anyone else’s New Year’s Eve.

“It’s like I’m the only one that has to make five million comebacks… For me there’s different rules, I don’t know why. I don’t know why it’s not OK that I was just like victimized and vilified by the situation,” Mariah added.



Carey says she was ‘victimized’ over NYE show