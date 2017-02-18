Melania Trump Recites Lord's Prayer at Donald Trump's Campaign Rally (Video)

Melania Trump opened President Donald Trump‘s campaign rally with the Lord’s Prayer along with an inspirational message for the crowd.

The 46-year-old First Lady stepped out for the event on Saturday (February 18) in Melbourne, Fla.

“The America we envision is one that works for all Americans, and where all Americans can work and succeed,” she said. “A nation committed to a greater civility and unity between people from all sides of the political divide. I will always stay true to myself and be truthful to you, no matter what the opposition is saying about me. I will act in the best interest of all of you.”

“My husband is creating a country of great safety and prosperity,” she added. “I am committed to creating and supporting initiatives near and dear to my heart that will have an impact on women and children all around the world.”

“I didn’t know Melania would be reading the Lord’s prayer,” Donald said after her remarks, before going on to talk about topics such as his immigration ban and the “mess” he says former president Barack Obama left behind.

Watch below!



Melania Trump Speaking at Donald Trump’s Campaign Rally