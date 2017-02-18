Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Support Her at Movie Premiere in Cambodia!

Aaron Carter Allegedly Attacked By His Opening Act (Video)

Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Sat, 18 February 2017 at 4:19 pm

NBA Star Kyrie Irving Thinks the Earth is Flat (Video)

Kyrie Irving, who is playing in the NBA All-Star Game this weekend, is making headlines after he revealed his belief that the Earth is flat.

“This is not even a conspiracy theory,” Irving said while appearing on the “Road Trippin’ with RJ & Channing” podcast. “The Earth is flat. The Earth is flat. … It’s right in front of our faces. I’m telling you, it’s right in front of our faces. They lie to us.”

Kyrie doubled down on his belief while talking to reporters.

“The fact that that could be news all over the world just shows you how it is,” Kyrie said. “The fact that it’s a social phenomenon — ‘Kyrie thinks the world is flat’ — is hilarious to me. … That it could actually be news.”

“I think people should do their own research, man,” Irving told ESPN. “Hopefully they’ll either back my belief or they’ll throw it in the water. But I think it’s interesting for people to find out on their own… I’ve seen a lot of things that my educational system has said that was real that turned out to be completely fake. I don’t mind going against the grain in terms of my thoughts.”
