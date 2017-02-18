Norma McCorvey Dead - 'Jane Roe' of Roe v. Wade Dies at 69

Norma McCorvey, who was referred to as Jane Roe during her landmark Roe v. Wade case, has died at the age of 69.

When she was 22 and pregnant for the third time while unmarried and unemployed, Norma sued for the right to have an abortion in Texas, where it was on legal to have the procedure to save a woman’s life. By the time the Supreme Court ruled in her favor and established abortion rights, she had already given birth and gave the baby up for adoption.

In the late 1990s, Norma became a born-again Christian and changed her stance on abortion rights.

“I’m 100 percent pro-life. I don’t believe in abortion even in an extreme situation. If the woman is impregnated by a rapist, it’s still a child. You’re not to act as your own God,” she told The Associated Press in 1998.

Norma died on Saturday (February 18) from heart failure while at an assisted living center in Katy, Texas. She was surrounded by her family when she passed away.

We send our thoughts and condolences to Norma‘s loved ones during this difficult time.