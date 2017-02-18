Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Support Her at Movie Premiere in Cambodia!

Aaron Carter Allegedly Attacked By His Opening Act (Video)

Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Oprah Winfrey Stars in First Teaser for HBO's 'Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks'

Oprah Winfrey Stars in First Teaser for HBO's 'Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks'

The first teaser trailer for Oprah Winfrey‘s upcoming television movie The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks has been released!

The Oscar-nominated actress stars alongside Rose Byrne in the film and it looks like she is going to give an incredible performance.

Told through the eyes of Henrietta Lacks’ daughter, Deborah Lacks (Winfrey), the film chronicles her search, along with journalist Rebecca Skloot (Byrne), to learn about the mother she never knew and understand how the unauthorized harvesting of Lacks’ cancerous cells in 1951 led to unprecedented medical breakthroughs, changing countless lives and the face of medicine forever.

Make sure to watch the film when it premieres on Saturday, April 22 at 8pm on HBO.


The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks: Official Tease (HBO)
