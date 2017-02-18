Paulina Gretzky Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Dustin Johnson!

Congratulations are in order for Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson!

The 28-year-old model (and daughter of former NHL player Wayne Gretzky) and the 32-year-old pro golfer are expecting their second child together.

Paulina took to Instagram on Saturday (February 18) to share the exciting news.

“Coming soon…❤️👼🏼,” Paulina captioned a pic of herself sitting cross-legged on her bed while holding on to her baby bump and a photo of her ultrasound.

Her and Dustin‘s new dog Perla also looks excited about the new addition to the family!

The engaged couple are already parents to two-year-old son Tatum.

The sex of the upcoming baby has not yet been revealed.

Congrats, Paulina and Dustin!