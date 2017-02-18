Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Kids Beam with Pride While Watching Her Speak in Cambodia!

Angelina Jolie's Kids Beam with Pride While Watching Her Speak in Cambodia!

Lana Del Rey Surprise Releases New Song 'Love' - LISTEN NOW!

Lana Del Rey Surprise Releases New Song 'Love' - LISTEN NOW!

Aaron Carter Allegedly Attacked By His Opening Act (Video)

Aaron Carter Allegedly Attacked By His Opening Act (Video)

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Sat, 18 February 2017 at 6:24 pm

Paulina Gretzky Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Dustin Johnson!

Paulina Gretzky Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Dustin Johnson!

Congratulations are in order for Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson!

The 28-year-old model (and daughter of former NHL player Wayne Gretzky) and the 32-year-old pro golfer are expecting their second child together.

Paulina took to Instagram on Saturday (February 18) to share the exciting news.

“Coming soon…❤️👼🏼,” Paulina captioned a pic of herself sitting cross-legged on her bed while holding on to her baby bump and a photo of her ultrasound.

Her and Dustin‘s new dog Perla also looks excited about the new addition to the family!

The engaged couple are already parents to two-year-old son Tatum.

The sex of the upcoming baby has not yet been revealed.

Congrats, Paulina and Dustin!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Michael Kovac/AMA2013/Getty Images for Dodge
Posted to: Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky, Pregnant, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Joe Jonas and DNCE made a surprise appearance at a cancer research fundraiser - TMZ
  • Kim Kardashian is not headed to Paris Fashion Week - Gossip Cop
  • Demi Lovato kicked her boyfriend's butt! - Just Jared Jr
  • There are new, scary details about Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter's accident - Wetpaint
  • Robert Pattinson made a rare appearance with FKA Twigs - Lainey Gossip
  • Hillary Clinton and Kate McKinnon hit the town together - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here