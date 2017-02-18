Top Stories
Sat, 18 February 2017 at 3:50 am

Pierce Brosnan Celebrates Wife Keely's HRIFF Award Win!

Pierce Brosnan Celebrates Wife Keely's HRIFF Award Win!

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely made it a family affair!

The couple stepped out with their children Paris, 15, and Dylan, 20, at the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival Awards Ceremony on Friday night (February 17) at at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

The family was there to celebrate Keely‘s Best Documentary Film win for her film Poisoning Paradise.

The documentary tells the story of how local residents of Kauai stood up to biotech companies who were negatively impacting their island.

“A great night out with my family…so proud of Keely‘s work on her documentary Poisoning Paradise,” Pierce wrote on his Facebook page.

Photos: Getty
