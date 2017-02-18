Top Stories
Sat, 18 February 2017 at 5:20 am

The Crown's Claire Foy & Matt Smith May Be Recast As Characters Age

The Crown's Claire Foy & Matt Smith May Be Recast As Characters Age

Claire Foy and Matt Smith – who play Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, respectively, in their hit Netflix series The Crown – might end up having their roles recast.

The show’s creator Peter Morgan explained why the 32-year-old actress and the 34-year-old actor might be replaced eventually.

Peter shared that he doesn’t see the need to spend hours in makeup and/or CGI to make them appear to age as much as their real-life characters.

“I feel that when we reach 1963-64 we’ve gone as far as we can go with [Claire] without having to do silly things in terms of makeup to make her look older,” he told ScreenDaily. “We’d probably need to think about the issue of recasting everybody and so those conversations are happening now.”

“I couldn’t tell you where we’ll come out,” he added. “It’s a big thing to go on again. Everybody needs to look at one another and [ask] under which circumstances and what terms would we do it.”

Also pictured inside: Matt running errands on Friday (February 17) in London, England.

10+ pictures inside of Matt Smith out and about in London…

