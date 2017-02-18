Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Reveal New Baby's Gender!

It’s a girl!

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins made the announcement about their upcoming baby’s gender on Saturday night (February 18).

The 26-year-old country singer and his wife originally shared the exciting news about their pregnancy on Wednesday, letting fans know that they will also be adopting a child from Africa!

Before the gender reveal party, Lauren took to Instagram to share a photo of a gorgeous cake decorated like the “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” lullaby.

“✨… how we wonder what you are,” she captioned the pic (below). “Guess what we’re doing tonight :) 🎀💙🎂: @crumbdelacrumb.”

A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Feb 18, 2017 at 11:55am PST

Click inside to see videos of Thomas and Lauren cutting into the cake…

😜

🎀💗🎀💗🎀 **sorry our family is nuts BUT WE'RE HAVING A BABY GIRL!!!!

so these two walked in…wonder what their votes are 😂🎀💙