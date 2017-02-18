Vin Diesel Duets With Selena Gomez on Her New Single 'It Ain't Me' - Listen Now!

Yep, you totally read that right – Vin Diesel is featured on a new mix of Selena Gomez‘s latest track “It Ain’t Me”!

The 49-year-old xXx: Return of Xander Cage actor took to Facebook to share his feelings about Selena‘s collaborator, Norwegian DJ Kygo, mixing his voice into the song.

“All love…” he captioned the video below.

“WOW!!!! The new Kygo mix is up on my Facebook page,” Vin added on Instagram. “I stepped out of my comfort zone for this one, haha. Let me know what you think. Thank you @kygomusic for producing this 2017 HIT! Thank you for believing in me enough to ask me to sing. Thank you @Selenagomez for bringing that beautiful and magical voice. Pained and celebratory simultaneously. I followed your lead when I went into the booth…”

“For years I have done low tech karaoke for you die hard fans, often showing a different and emotional side,” he went on. “But I was never invited into a professional studio, or never had the courage to try it for real with an engineer and everything. The magician somehow took my voice and added it to the super talented Selena… Kygo sent over the track today and I am Speechless. Wow. Just speechless.”

Listen below!



Vin Diesel & Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”

Click inside to watch a behind-the-scenes video of the recording process…



Vin Diesel & Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me” Behind the Scenes