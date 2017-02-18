Viola Davis Is Honored by Denzel Washington at BET's Black Film Festival Honors

Viola Davis poses backstage with Denzel Washington after accepting the Hollywood Legacy Award during BET’s American Black Film Festival Honors on Friday (February 18) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The actors were joined at the event by their Fences co-stars Jovan Adepo and Saniyya Sidney.

Other stars who attended the event included Viola‘s How to Get Away with Murder mom Cicely Tyson, Queen Latifah, Common, Pitch‘s Kylie Bunbury, Insecure‘s Issa Rae and Jay Ellis, Empire‘s Grace Gealey and Trai Byers, True Blood‘s Rutina Wesley, Famous in Love‘s Keith Powers, The Flash‘s Candice Patton, Grey’s Anatomy‘s Isaiah Washington, Roots‘ Anika Noni Rose, Hidden Figures‘ Aldis Hodge, Beaches‘ Nia Long, Dope‘s Kiersey Clemons, and When the Bough Breaks‘ Regina Hall.

FYI: Queen is wearing a Randi Rahm dress. Kylie is wearing a Solace London dress.

