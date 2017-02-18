Top Stories
Sat, 18 February 2017 at 3:29 pm

Watch Maroon 5's First Live Performance of New Song 'Cold'

Watch Maroon 5's First Live Performance of New Song 'Cold'

Maroon 5 performed their new single “Cold” live for the first time this week and they just uploaded the official video of the performance!

Adam Levine and his bandmates appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (February 15) to debut the song.

Make sure to watch the official music video for the new song, which features an appearance from Adam‘s wife Behati Prinsloo!

Adam will be returning as a judge on the upcoming season of NBC’s The Voice, which premieres on Monday, February 27 at 8/7c.


Maroon 5 – Cold (Live From The Ellen DeGeneres Show/2017)
watch maroon 5 first live performance of new song cold 01
watch maroon 5 first live performance of new song cold 02
watch maroon 5 first live performance of new song cold 03
watch maroon 5 first live performance of new song cold 04
watch maroon 5 first live performance of new song cold 05

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Posted to: Adam Levine, James Valentine, Maroon 5, Music

