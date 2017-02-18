Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Support Her at Movie Premiere in Cambodia!

Aaron Carter Allegedly Attacked By His Opening Act (Video)

Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Zoe Kravitz's Dad Lenny Surprises Jimmy Fallon with Drinks on 'Tonight Show'

Zoe Kravitz's Dad Lenny Surprises Jimmy Fallon with Drinks on 'Tonight Show'

Zoe Kravitz brought out a cool surprise during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (February 17)… her dad Lenny Kravitz!

The 28-year-old Big Little Lies actress talked about how she has played, and won, drinking games on the show for her past appearances. Since Jimmy didn’t schedule a game for this visit, she decided to bring the drinks to him instead.

Zoe also opened up about the worst date she has ever been on, which involved her getting stuck with a giant African tortoise.


