Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Support Her at Movie Premiere in Cambodia!

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Support Her at Movie Premiere in Cambodia!

Aaron Carter Allegedly Attacked By His Opening Act (Video)

Aaron Carter Allegedly Attacked By His Opening Act (Video)

Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Sat, 18 February 2017 at 12:39 pm

Zoe Saldana Welcomes Third Child with Husband Marco Perego!

Zoe Saldana Welcomes Third Child with Husband Marco Perego!

Zoe Saldana just surprised her fans with the news that she and husband Marco Perego are the parents of a new baby boy!

Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen,” the 38-year-old actress wrote on Instagram.

“We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys… oh boy!” Zoe added.

Zoe shared the first photo of Zen alongside her two-year-old twins Cy and Bowie. See below!

Earlier this week, Zoe stepped out at the celebration of her Los Angeles Confidential cover launch.

A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on

Just Jared on Facebook
zoe saldana welcomes third child with husband marco perego 01
zoe saldana welcomes third child with husband marco perego 02
zoe saldana welcomes third child with husband marco perego 03
zoe saldana welcomes third child with husband marco perego 04
zoe saldana welcomes third child with husband marco perego 05
zoe saldana welcomes third child with husband marco perego 06
zoe saldana welcomes third child with husband marco perego 07
zoe saldana welcomes third child with husband marco perego 08
zoe saldana welcomes third child with husband marco perego 09
zoe saldana welcomes third child with husband marco perego 10
zoe saldana welcomes third child with husband marco perego 11
zoe saldana welcomes third child with husband marco perego 12
zoe saldana welcomes third child with husband marco perego 13

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Celebrity Babies, Marco Perego, Zen Perego-Saldana, Zoe Saldana

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Joe Jonas and DNCE made a surprise appearance at a cancer research fundraiser - TMZ
  • Kim Kardashian is not headed to Paris Fashion Week - Gossip Cop
  • Demi Lovato kicked her boyfriend's butt! - Just Jared Jr
  • There are new, scary details about Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter's accident - Wetpaint
  • Robert Pattinson made a rare appearance with FKA Twigs - Lainey Gossip
  • Hillary Clinton and Kate McKinnon hit the town together - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here