Zoe Saldana Welcomes Third Child with Husband Marco Perego!

Zoe Saldana just surprised her fans with the news that she and husband Marco Perego are the parents of a new baby boy!

“Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen,” the 38-year-old actress wrote on Instagram.

“We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys… oh boy!” Zoe added.

Zoe shared the first photo of Zen alongside her two-year-old twins Cy and Bowie. See below!

Earlier this week, Zoe stepped out at the celebration of her Los Angeles Confidential cover launch.