Just in time for the 2017 Oscars next weekend, Zootopia directors Rich Moore and Byron Howard have put their own spin on the movie posters for some of the award show’s top contenders.

La La Land was renamed to La La Lamb, starring Ryan Foxling and Emu Stone, while the tagline became “Shear’s to the fools who dream.”

Nocturnal Animals was changed to Nocturnal Mammals, directed by Tom Furrd and starring Jag Jylenhaal.

Florence Foster Jenkins became Fru Fru Foxter Jenkins, starring Meryl Squeak and Shrew Grant.

“Even a year after Zootopia was released, we still feel compelled to create for this world and these characters,” the directors told The Hollywood Reporter. “So in the spirit of this awards season, we decided to pay tribute to the best films of 2016.”

