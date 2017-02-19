Adriana Lima & Jourdan Dunn Stun at Maybelline Party in London

Adriana Lima strikes a fierce pose as she arrives at the Maybelline’s Bring On The Night Party on Saturday night (February 18) at the Cirque du Soleil Nightclub in London, England.

The 35-year-old Victoria’s Secret angel looked sexy in a short, leather dress while wearing a black, fur coat.

Adriana was joined at the event by fellow model Jourdan Dunn, who looked pretty in a red, leather skirt.

Also pictured inside: Adriana smiling for the cameras as she made her way into the club for the event.