Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Kids Beam with Pride While Watching Her Speak in Cambodia!

Angelina Jolie's Kids Beam with Pride While Watching Her Speak in Cambodia!

Lana Del Rey Surprise Releases New Song 'Love' - LISTEN NOW!

Lana Del Rey Surprise Releases New Song 'Love' - LISTEN NOW!

Aaron Carter Allegedly Attacked By His Opening Act (Video)

Aaron Carter Allegedly Attacked By His Opening Act (Video)

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Sun, 19 February 2017 at 1:12 am

Adriana Lima & Jourdan Dunn Stun at Maybelline Party in London

Adriana Lima & Jourdan Dunn Stun at Maybelline Party in London

Adriana Lima strikes a fierce pose as she arrives at the Maybelline’s Bring On The Night Party on Saturday night (February 18) at the Cirque du Soleil Nightclub in London, England.

The 35-year-old Victoria’s Secret angel looked sexy in a short, leather dress while wearing a black, fur coat.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adriana Lima

Adriana was joined at the event by fellow model Jourdan Dunn, who looked pretty in a red, leather skirt.

Also pictured inside: Adriana smiling for the cameras as she made her way into the club for the event.
Just Jared on Facebook
adriana lima jourdan stun at maybelline party in london 01
adriana lima jourdan stun at maybelline party in london 01
adriana lima jourdan stun at maybelline party in london 02
adriana lima jourdan stun at maybelline party in london 02
adriana lima jourdan stun at maybelline party in london 03
adriana lima jourdan stun at maybelline party in london 03
adriana lima jourdan stun at maybelline party in london 04
adriana lima jourdan stun at maybelline party in london 04
adriana lima jourdan stun at maybelline party in london 05
adriana lima jourdan stun at maybelline party in london 05
adriana lima jourdan stun at maybelline party in london 06
adriana lima jourdan stun at maybelline party in london 06
adriana lima jourdan stun at maybelline party in london 07
adriana lima jourdan stun at maybelline party in london 07
adriana lima jourdan stun at maybelline party in london 08
adriana lima jourdan stun at maybelline party in london 08
adriana lima jourdan stun at maybelline party in london 09
adriana lima jourdan stun at maybelline party in london 09
adriana lima jourdan stun at maybelline party in london 10
adriana lima jourdan stun at maybelline party in london 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adriana Lima, Jourdan Dunn

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Joe Jonas and DNCE made a surprise appearance at a cancer research fundraiser - TMZ
  • Kim Kardashian is not headed to Paris Fashion Week - Gossip Cop
  • Demi Lovato kicked her boyfriend's butt! - Just Jared Jr
  • There are new, scary details about Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter's accident - Wetpaint
  • Robert Pattinson made a rare appearance with FKA Twigs - Lainey Gossip
  • Hillary Clinton and Kate McKinnon hit the town together - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here