Are Ciara & Russell Wilson Having a Boy?

Ciara holds hands with husband Russell Wilson as they make their way into Craig’s Restaurant for a dinner date on Saturday night (February 18) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 31-year-old singer showed off her growing baby bump in form-fitting black top and varsity jacket as her football player husband stayed casual in a gray sweat jacket.

Ciara recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself at a Grammys after party where she possibly dropped a hint of the gender of her baby.

“Blue is one of my favorite colors..” Ciara captioned the below pic.

Ciara already has a two-year-old son Future Jr with ex Future.