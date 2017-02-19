Top Stories
Vin Diesel Duets With Selena Gomez on Her New Single 'It Ain't Me' - Listen Now!

Angelina Jolie's Kids Beam with Pride While Watching Her Speak in Cambodia!

Lana Del Rey: 'Love' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Sun, 19 February 2017 at 7:30 am

Are Ciara & Russell Wilson Having a Boy?

Ciara holds hands with husband Russell Wilson as they make their way into Craig’s Restaurant for a dinner date on Saturday night (February 18) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 31-year-old singer showed off her growing baby bump in form-fitting black top and varsity jacket as her football player husband stayed casual in a gray sweat jacket.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ciara

Ciara recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself at a Grammys after party where she possibly dropped a hint of the gender of her baby.

“Blue is one of my favorite colors..” Ciara captioned the below pic.

Ciara already has a two-year-old son Future Jr with ex Future.

Blue is one of my favorite colors..

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Just Jared on Facebook
ciara shows off major baby bump 01
ciara shows off major baby bump 02
ciara shows off major baby bump 03
ciara shows off major baby bump 04
ciara shows off major baby bump 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Ciara, Pregnant Celebrities, Russell Wilson

