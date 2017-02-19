Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Scene Photos Surface

'Britney Ever After' Lifetime Movie Reviews According to Twitter

Madonna's Newly-Adopted Twins Sing 'Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star' (Video)

This Is Why Selena Gomez Didn't Attend Grammys With The Weeknd

Sun, 19 February 2017 at 11:15 pm

Beyonce & Jay Z Sit Court Side with Blue Ivy at NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans!

Beyonce & Jay Z Sit Court Side with Blue Ivy at NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans!

It’s a Carter family night out!

Beyonce and Jay Z sit court side with their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy to the NBA All-Star Game at the Smothie King Center on Sunday night (February 19) in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Earlier this weekend, Beyonce was spotted cradling her baby bump as she did some shopping in Beverly Hills.

In case you missed it, Beyonce had a Destiny’s Child reunion at a Grammy’s after party last weekend!

FYI: Beyonce is wearing a Gucci robe.
beyonce jay z bring blue ivy to hba all star game 01
beyonce jay z bring blue ivy to hba all star game 02
beyonce jay z bring blue ivy to hba all star game 03
beyonce jay z bring blue ivy to hba all star game 04

