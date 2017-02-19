Beyonce & Jay Z Sit Court Side with Blue Ivy at NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans!

It’s a Carter family night out!

Beyonce and Jay Z sit court side with their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy to the NBA All-Star Game at the Smothie King Center on Sunday night (February 19) in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Earlier this weekend, Beyonce was spotted cradling her baby bump as she did some shopping in Beverly Hills.

In case you missed it, Beyonce had a Destiny’s Child reunion at a Grammy’s after party last weekend!

FYI: Beyonce is wearing a Gucci robe.