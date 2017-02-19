'Big Little Lies' Premieres Tonight on HBO - Full Cast List!

Tonight marks the premiere of HBO’s new limited drama series Big Little Lies.

Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Liane Moriarty, the show takes place in the tranquil seaside town of Monterey, California, where nothing is quite as it seems. Doting moms, successful husbands, adorable children, beautiful homes: What lies will be told to keep their perfect worlds from unraveling?

Told through the eyes of three mothers – Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman) and Jane (Shailene Woodley) – the show paints a picture of a town fueled by rumors and divided into the haves and have-nots, exposing the conflicts, secrets and betrayals that compromise relationships between husbands and wives, parents and children, and friends and neighbors.

Big Little Lies premieres premieres TONIGHT, February 19 @ 9PM on HBO.

Click inside to see the full cast of Big Little Lies…

Reese Witherspoon (Madeline Martha Mackenzie)

Nicole Kidman (Celeste Wright)

Shailene Woodley (Jane Chapman)

Laura Dern (Renata Klein)

Zoë Kravitz (Bonnie Carlson)

Alexander Skarsgård (Perry Wright)

Adam Scott (Ed Mackenzie)

James Tupper (Nathan)