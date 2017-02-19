Top Stories
Madonna's Newly-Adopted Twins Sing 'Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star' (Video)

Madonna's Newly-Adopted Twins Sing 'Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star' (Video)

Vin Diesel Duets With Selena Gomez on Her New Single 'It Ain't Me' - Listen Now!

Vin Diesel Duets With Selena Gomez on Her New Single 'It Ain't Me' - Listen Now!

Angelina Jolie's Kids Beam with Pride While Watching Her Speak in Cambodia!

Angelina Jolie's Kids Beam with Pride While Watching Her Speak in Cambodia!

This Is Why Selena Gomez Didn't Attend Grammys With The Weeknd

This Is Why Selena Gomez Didn't Attend Grammys With The Weeknd

Sun, 19 February 2017 at 12:02 pm

'Big Little Lies' Premieres Tonight on HBO - Full Cast List!

'Big Little Lies' Premieres Tonight on HBO - Full Cast List!

Tonight marks the premiere of HBO’s new limited drama series Big Little Lies.

Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Liane Moriarty, the show takes place in the tranquil seaside town of Monterey, California, where nothing is quite as it seems. Doting moms, successful husbands, adorable children, beautiful homes: What lies will be told to keep their perfect worlds from unraveling?

Told through the eyes of three mothers – Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman) and Jane (Shailene Woodley) – the show paints a picture of a town fueled by rumors and divided into the haves and have-nots, exposing the conflicts, secrets and betrayals that compromise relationships between husbands and wives, parents and children, and friends and neighbors.

Big Little Lies premieres premieres TONIGHT, February 19 @ 9PM on HBO.

Click inside to see the full cast of Big Little Lies…

Reese Witherspoon (Madeline Martha Mackenzie)
Nicole Kidman (Celeste Wright)
Shailene Woodley (Jane Chapman)
Laura Dern (Renata Klein)
Zoë Kravitz (Bonnie Carlson)
Alexander Skarsgård (Perry Wright)
Adam Scott (Ed Mackenzie)
James Tupper (Nathan)
Just Jared on Facebook
big little lies premiere hbo photos 01
big little lies premiere hbo photos 02
big little lies premiere hbo photos 03
big little lies premiere hbo photos 04
big little lies premiere hbo photos 05
big little lies premiere hbo photos 06
big little lies premiere hbo photos 07
big little lies premiere hbo photos 08
big little lies premiere hbo photos 09
big little lies premiere hbo photos 10
big little lies premiere hbo photos 11
big little lies premiere hbo photos 12
big little lies premiere hbo photos 13

Photos: HBO
Posted to: Big Little Lies, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Television, Zoe Kravitz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Robin Thicke gets the cops called on him amidst custody battle - TMZ
  • The Lego Batman Movie tops the weekend box office - Gossip Cop
  • Liam Hemsworth looks super hot at the beach - Just Jared Jr
  • Alexa PenaVega is opening up about how her son changed her marriage - Wetpaint
  • Mariah Carey shows lots of cleavage while attending a basketball game - Lainey Gossip
  • Shia LaBeouf moves anti-Trump project to New Mexico - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here