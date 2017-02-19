Top Stories
Sun, 19 February 2017 at 4:00 pm

'Billions' Season Two Premieres on Showtime Tonight!

'Billions' Season Two Premieres on Showtime Tonight!

Are you ready for the second season premiere of Showtime’s hit series Billions?

The show picks up immediately after the explosive season one finale, which ended in a head-to-head confrontation between hard-charging U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and billionaire hedge fund king Bobby “Axe” Axelrod (Damian Lewis), giving no mercy in the scorched-earth battle to retain the power positions they’ve spent a lifetime building.

With dueling investigations haunting Chuck and Bobby, both men are facing a full frontal assault that will force them to reconsider everything and everyone.

It’s law versus money, with power, sex, and the soul of New York in the balance.

Maggie Siff stars as Wendy Rhoades, Chuck’s estranged wife, who has become a top performance coach in the hedge fund world.

Malin Akerman plays Lara Axelrod, Axe’s fiercely loyal and street-smart wife.

Season two finds the characters vying for control in a changing world that presents an existential threat.

For all of them, it’s a choice between evolution and extinction.

Billions premieres TONIGHT, February 19 @ 10PM on Showtime.
