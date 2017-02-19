'Britney Ever After' Lifetime Movie Reviews According to Twitter
The reviews are in for Lifetime’s TV movie based on Britney Spears – titled Britney Ever After – and they are less than stellar.
Even celebrities like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Tyler Oakley, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi got in on the live-tweeting fun.
It seems a lot of Britney fans took issue with the historical inaccuracies – even getting some of her iconic outfits wrong.
The TV movie also featured her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and his NSYNC bandmates, as well as Brit‘s ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Check out reviews of the biopic according to Twitter:
Highest of highs and lowest of lows all in one moment #britneyeverafter #OppositeofOscar pic.twitter.com/8EfTgiYf3H
— Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) February 19, 2017
omg me & the gays are watching #BritneyEverAfter & i am GASPING, this ain't right y'all, she does NOT deserve THIS!!
— Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 19, 2017
I wonder what Britney thinks of this movie. #britneyeverafter pic.twitter.com/Ws15pIG0dk
— Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) February 19, 2017
Click inside to read more reviews of Britney Ever After…
Anyone else watch #BritneyEverAfter??? I feel disrespected!! 😱 @britneyspears didn't deserve that!!
— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) February 19, 2017
Where did y'all find this actress playing Britney? This just ruined her career before it started #BritneyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/PXn9dQfd35
— 👀🔍 (@belizeanqueen_) February 19, 2017
Justin Timberlake probably watching like #BritneyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/YVEDQ28PWL
— Trinity Travis (@TrinityTravis2k) February 19, 2017
NO. I HAVE ALREADY ACCEPTED SO MANY LIES. JUSTIN AND BRITNEY NEVER HAD A DANCE OFF TO SOLVE INFIDELITY #britneyeverafter
— Alice (@KatieShelley5) February 19, 2017
so lifetime just gone make up their own story #BritneyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/7G7kTqpV1f
— • gabe ♋️ (@itsmyprerogatve) February 19, 2017
So many alternative facts in this movie… #BritneyEverAfter
— BabyImAStar (@djjoycie) February 19, 2017
BRITNEY WORE A DENIM DRESS NOT A DENIM PANTSUIT I CANT TAKE THE HISTORICAL INACCURACY #britneyeverafter
— Ally (@allytweets15) February 19, 2017
Considering they can't get televised performances correct, I think we can see how inaccurate these Lifetime biopics are. #BritneyEverAfter
— nikki sumrow (@nsummy) February 19, 2017
This is terrible but I'm gonna keep watching #BritneyEverAfter
— PoppyPopCulture (@PoppyPopculture) February 19, 2017
10 minutes into this Britney Bio pic and it's already a huge embarrassment. #BritneyEverAfter
— RockforthGal (@cadeishaC5L) February 19, 2017
OMG THIS IS SO BAD WHY AM I STILL WATCHING 💀💀💀#BritneyEverAfter
— Alex Sokol (@alexmichael_07) February 19, 2017
Omg fake Justin timberlake is so corny #britneyeverafter
— regan mossi (@regan_mossi) February 19, 2017
Omg fake Justin timberlake is so corny #britneyeverafter
— regan mossi (@regan_mossi) February 19, 2017