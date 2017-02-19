Top Stories
Madonna's Newly-Adopted Twins Sing 'Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star' (Video)

Vin Diesel Duets With Selena Gomez on Her New Single 'It Ain't Me' - Listen Now!

Angelina Jolie's Kids Beam with Pride While Watching Her Speak in Cambodia!

This Is Why Selena Gomez Didn't Attend Grammys With The Weeknd

Sun, 19 February 2017 at 11:18 am

'Britney Ever After' Lifetime Movie Reviews According to Twitter

'Britney Ever After' Lifetime Movie Reviews According to Twitter

The reviews are in for Lifetime’s TV movie based on Britney Spears – titled Britney Ever After – and they are less than stellar.

Even celebrities like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Tyler Oakley, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi got in on the live-tweeting fun.

It seems a lot of Britney fans took issue with the historical inaccuracies – even getting some of her iconic outfits wrong.

The TV movie also featured her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and his NSYNC bandmates, as well as Brit‘s ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Check out reviews of the biopic according to Twitter:

Click inside to read more reviews of Britney Ever After…
Just Jared on Facebook
britney ever after reviews lifetime 01
britney ever after reviews lifetime 02
britney ever after reviews lifetime 03
britney ever after reviews lifetime 04
britney ever after reviews lifetime 05

Photos: Lifetime TV
Posted to: Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Television

