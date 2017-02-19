'Britney Ever After' Lifetime Movie Reviews According to Twitter

The reviews are in for Lifetime’s TV movie based on Britney Spears – titled Britney Ever After – and they are less than stellar.

Even celebrities like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Tyler Oakley, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi got in on the live-tweeting fun.

It seems a lot of Britney fans took issue with the historical inaccuracies – even getting some of her iconic outfits wrong.

The TV movie also featured her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and his NSYNC bandmates, as well as Brit‘s ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Check out reviews of the biopic according to Twitter:

Highest of highs and lowest of lows all in one moment #britneyeverafter #OppositeofOscar pic.twitter.com/8EfTgiYf3H — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) February 19, 2017

omg me & the gays are watching #BritneyEverAfter & i am GASPING, this ain't right y'all, she does NOT deserve THIS!! — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 19, 2017

I wonder what Britney thinks of this movie. #britneyeverafter pic.twitter.com/Ws15pIG0dk — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) February 19, 2017

Click inside to read more reviews of Britney Ever After…

Anyone else watch #BritneyEverAfter??? I feel disrespected!! 😱 @britneyspears didn't deserve that!! — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) February 19, 2017

Where did y'all find this actress playing Britney? This just ruined her career before it started #BritneyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/PXn9dQfd35 — 👀🔍 (@belizeanqueen_) February 19, 2017

NO. I HAVE ALREADY ACCEPTED SO MANY LIES. JUSTIN AND BRITNEY NEVER HAD A DANCE OFF TO SOLVE INFIDELITY #britneyeverafter — Alice (@KatieShelley5) February 19, 2017

so lifetime just gone make up their own story #BritneyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/7G7kTqpV1f — • gabe ♋️ (@itsmyprerogatve) February 19, 2017

So many alternative facts in this movie… #BritneyEverAfter — BabyImAStar (@djjoycie) February 19, 2017

BRITNEY WORE A DENIM DRESS NOT A DENIM PANTSUIT I CANT TAKE THE HISTORICAL INACCURACY #britneyeverafter — Ally (@allytweets15) February 19, 2017

Considering they can't get televised performances correct, I think we can see how inaccurate these Lifetime biopics are. #BritneyEverAfter — nikki sumrow (@nsummy) February 19, 2017

This is terrible but I'm gonna keep watching #BritneyEverAfter — PoppyPopCulture (@PoppyPopculture) February 19, 2017

10 minutes into this Britney Bio pic and it's already a huge embarrassment. #BritneyEverAfter — RockforthGal (@cadeishaC5L) February 19, 2017

OMG THIS IS SO BAD WHY AM I STILL WATCHING 💀💀💀#BritneyEverAfter — Alex Sokol (@alexmichael_07) February 19, 2017

Omg fake Justin timberlake is so corny #britneyeverafter — regan mossi (@regan_mossi) February 19, 2017