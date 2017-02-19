'Britney Ever After' Star Hopes Britney Spears Watches TV Movie

Natasha Bassett, the actress who portrayed Britney Spears in the new Lifetime movie Britney Ever After, would love for the real Britney to see her performance.

“I hope she sees the film and knows how much respect I have for her,” Natasha told the New York Post. “I learned a great deal about her playing Britney. It’s really inspired me to become more honest and strong in the decisions I make in my life because there’s a fearlessness to Britney that I really respect.”

