'Britney Ever After' Lifetime Movie Reviews According to Twitter

Madonna's Newly-Adopted Twins Sing 'Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star' (Video)

Angelina Jolie's Kids Beam with Pride While Watching Her Speak in Cambodia!

This Is Why Selena Gomez Didn't Attend Grammys With The Weeknd

Sun, 19 February 2017 at 4:02 pm

'Britney Ever After' Star Hopes Britney Spears Watches TV Movie

Natasha Bassett, the actress who portrayed Britney Spears in the new Lifetime movie Britney Ever After, would love for the real Britney to see her performance.

“I hope she sees the film and knows how much respect I have for her,” Natasha told the New York Post. “I learned a great deal about her playing Britney. It’s really inspired me to become more honest and strong in the decisions I make in my life because there’s a fearlessness to Britney that I really respect.”

In case you missed it, check out what people on Twitter had to say about the TV movie after watching!
