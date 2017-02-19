Caitlyn Jenner & Jessica Alba Sit Courtside at UCLA Game
Caitlyn Jenner cheered on the UCLA Bruins this weekend.
The 67-year-old reality star sat courtside at the basketball game against the USC Trojans on Saturday (February 18) at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.
She chatted up a guy pal and ate a sandwich while watching her team win 102-70.
“Go Bruins! #uclabasketball” Cait captioned an Instagram photo, which you can see below.
Also sitting courtside for that game was Jessica Aba.
