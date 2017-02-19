Chris Martin Pays Tribute to George Michael at Charity Event (Video)

Chris Martin to the rescue!

The 39-year-old Coldplay frontman made a last minute appearance at a Women’s Cancer Research Fund/Breast Cancer Research Foundation event after another singer pulled out of the event, Page Six reports.

Inside the event, Chris performed hits from David Bowie, Prince, and Leonard Cohen before taking to the piano as guests ate dinner.



Chris also paid tribute to George Michael by performing “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” at the event.

Chris Martin doing a tribute to George Michael with 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go' – Feb 16 | via @chrissgardner pic.twitter.com/1S6lYMaHZy — Coldplaying (@coldplaying) February 17, 2017

FYI: Chris making his way through LAX airport on Friday (February 17) in Los Angeles.