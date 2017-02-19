Dad-to-Be Jason Statham Grabs Coffee in WeHo
Jason Statham tries to keep a low profile as he steps out on Sunday morning (February 19) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 49-year-old actor was spotted wearing a baseball cap and sweats as he grabbed coffee on his early morning outing.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jason Statham
Earlier this month, Jason‘s fiancee Rosie Huntington-Whiteley announced on Instagram that the longtime couple are expecting their first child together!
Jason‘s upcoming film The Fate of the Furious is set to hit theaters on April 14.