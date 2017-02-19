Diego Luna & Maggie Gyllenhaal Attend the Closing Night of the Berlin Film Festival

Diego Luna suits up as he attends the closing ceremony of the 2017 International Berlin Film Festival on Saturday night (February 18) in Berlin, Germany.

The 37-year-old actor was joined on the red carpet by Maggie Gyllenhaal and German actress Julia Jentsch.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Diego Luna

Last week, Diego and Maggie stepped out for the opening day of the festival where Diego spoke out against Donald Trump‘s plan on building a wall on the border of the United States and Mexico.

FYI: Maggie is wearing a Schiaparelli dress.

10+ pictures inside of Diego Luna and Maggie Gyllenhaal on the red carpet…