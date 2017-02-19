Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Kids Beam with Pride While Watching Her Speak in Cambodia!

Aaron Carter Allegedly Attacked By His Opening Act (Video)

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Sun, 19 February 2017 at 4:00 am

Diego Luna & Maggie Gyllenhaal Attend the Closing Night of the Berlin Film Festival

Diego Luna & Maggie Gyllenhaal Attend the Closing Night of the Berlin Film Festival

Diego Luna suits up as he attends the closing ceremony of the 2017 International Berlin Film Festival on Saturday night (February 18) in Berlin, Germany.

The 37-year-old actor was joined on the red carpet by Maggie Gyllenhaal and German actress Julia Jentsch.

Last week, Diego and Maggie stepped out for the opening day of the festival where Diego spoke out against Donald Trump‘s plan on building a wall on the border of the United States and Mexico.

FYI: Maggie is wearing a Schiaparelli dress.

10+ pictures inside of Diego Luna and Maggie Gyllenhaal on the red carpet…
diego maggie attend the closing night of berlin film festival 01
diego maggie attend the closing night of berlin film festival 02
diego maggie attend the closing night of berlin film festival 03
diego maggie attend the closing night of berlin film festival 04
diego maggie attend the closing night of berlin film festival 05
diego maggie attend the closing night of berlin film festival 06
diego maggie attend the closing night of berlin film festival 07
diego maggie attend the closing night of berlin film festival 08
diego maggie attend the closing night of berlin film festival 09
diego maggie attend the closing night of berlin film festival 10
diego maggie attend the closing night of berlin film festival 11
diego maggie attend the closing night of berlin film festival 12
diego maggie attend the closing night of berlin film festival 13

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Diego Luna, Maggie Gyllenhaal

