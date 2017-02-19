Drake Doesn't Think He Deserved to Win at the 2017 Grammys, 'I Don’t Even Want Them'

Top Stories
Sun, 19 February 2017 at 6:32 pm

Drake is speaking out against his win at last weekend’s 2017 Grammy Awards.

The 30-year-old performer appeared on Apple Music’s OVO Sound radio show where opened up abouthe feels like an “outsider” as a black, Jewish, Canadian in an American market and that he doesn’t think his song “Hotline Bling” deserved to be put under the rap categories at the Grammys.

“I am referred to as a black artist,” Drake said. “I’m a black artist… I’m apparently a rapper, even though “Hotline Bling” is not a rap song. The only category they can manage to fit me in is in a rap category, maybe because I’ve rapped in the past or because I’m black. I can’t figure out why.”

Even though Drake did not attend the awards show last weekend, “Hotline Bling” won Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Rap Song.

Also pictured inside: Drake grabbing dinner on Saturday night (February 19) in London, England.

Click inside to read more about what Drake said…

“There’s pop obligations they have, and I flunked out,” Drake said. “I flunked out and got one of the biggest songs of the year that is a pop song and I’m proud of that. I love the rap world and I love the rap community… I write pop songs for a reason. I want to be like Michael Jackson. I want to be like artists that I looked up to. Those are pop songs, but I never get any credit for that…By the way, I’m speaking to you as a winner. I won two awards (last night), but I don’t even want them because it just feels weird for some reason. It just doesn’t feel right to me. I feel almost alienated, or like they’re trying to purposely alienate me by making me win rap awards or pacify me by handing me something and putting me in that category because it’s the only place where you can figure out where to put me.”
