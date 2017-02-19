Top Stories
'Britney Ever After' Lifetime Movie Reviews According to Twitter

Madonna's Newly-Adopted Twins Sing 'Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star' (Video)

Angelina Jolie's Kids Beam with Pride While Watching Her Speak in Cambodia!

This Is Why Selena Gomez Didn't Attend Grammys With The Weeknd

Sun, 19 February 2017 at 4:30 pm

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack Tops Billboard 200 Chart

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack Tops Billboard 200 Chart

The Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack comes in strong at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart!

Featuring the lead single “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” from Zayn and Taylor Swift, the record earned 123,000 equivalent album units in the week ending February 16, according to Billboard, 72,000 of which were in traditional album sales.

In case you don’t know, the Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption – traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

Other artists on the album include Sia, Halsey, Nick Jonas, and Nicki Minaj.

The original Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack peaked at No. 1 back in 2015.
Photos: Universal Studios
Posted to: Fifty Shades Darker, Fifty Shades of Grey, Movies, Music

