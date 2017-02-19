George Michael's Boyfriend Fadi Fawaz Slams Funeral Rumors

Fadi Fawaz, boyfriend of the late George Michael, is firing back at rumors that he’s banned from the funeral.

He took to Twitter to clear things up after an alleged friend of George‘s told The Sun that he was “not welcome” and wasn’t invited.

“Let me make it clear that I’M NOT BANNED TO GO TO THE FUNERAL none of it is true, ITS NOT TRUE, NOT TRUE NOT TRUE NOT TRUE,” Fadi tweeted.

He also shared a lovely photo of the couple, with the caption, “This Image says it all.”

Let me make it clear that I'M NOT BANNED TO GO TO THE FUNERAL none of it is true, ITS NOT TRUE, NOT TRUE NOT TRUE NOT TRUE — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) February 19, 2017