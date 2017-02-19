Top Stories
Sun, 19 February 2017 at 12:56 pm

Gigi & Bella Hadid Wear Matching Chokers For Versus Versace Runway

Gigi & Bella Hadid Wear Matching Chokers For Versus Versace Runway

Gigi Hadid wears a Versus choker while strutting down the runway during the Versus Versace fashion show as part of 2017 London Fashion Week on Sataurday (February 18) in London, England.

The 21-year-old model was joined on the runway by her little sister Bella, who wore a matching choker. The girls both rocked two outfits for the show.

Ellie Goulding, will.i.am, Jamie Campbell Bower and girlfriend Matilda Lowther, Jourdan Dunn, Rocco Ritchie, Noomi Rapace, and Dua Lipa were all spotted in the front row at the presentation.

That same day, Gigi promoted her new Tommy X Gigi collection at the Tommy Hilfiger store.
Credit: David M. Benett, Newspictures; Photos: Getty, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Gigi Hadid, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jourdan Dunn, Matilda Lowther, Noomi Rapace, Rocco Ritchie, Will.I.Am

