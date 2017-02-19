Hugh Jackman Doesn't Want This Actor Playing 'Wolverine'

Hugh Jackman accepts the fact that another actor may one day take over the role of Wolverine.

The 48-year-old Logan star jokes that he just doesn’t want one famous actor, in particular, to do it.

“The character will go on,” Hugh told the NYT. “Someone else will play it, for sure. Unless Daniel Day-Lewis plays him and wins the Oscar — then I might have a little problem.”

He also said, “Let’s be clear — I’m not retiring.”

Pictured: Hugh attends a press conference for Logan at Grand Hyatt Hotel on Sunday (February 19) in Sao Paulo, Brazil after touching down in the country earlier in the day.