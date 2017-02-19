Jennifer Connelly Flaunts Her Bikini Beach Bod in St. Barts
Jennifer Connelly had an amazing weekend on the water.
The 46-year-old actress was spotted splashing around in the ocean in her bikini while on vacation with husband Paul Bettany on Sunday (February 19) in St. Barts.
Jennifer‘s next project is titled Granite Mountain, which is based on the elite crew of men who battled a wildfire in Prescott, Arizona in June 2013 that claimed the lives of 19.
