Jennifer Connelly Flaunts Her Bikini Beach Bod in St. Barts

Jennifer Connelly had an amazing weekend on the water.

The 46-year-old actress was spotted splashing around in the ocean in her bikini while on vacation with husband Paul Bettany on Sunday (February 19) in St. Barts.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer‘s next project is titled Granite Mountain, which is based on the elite crew of men who battled a wildfire in Prescott, Arizona in June 2013 that claimed the lives of 19.

10+ pictures inside of Jennifer Connelly hitting the beach with family…