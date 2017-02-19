Joan Smalls Says Beyonce Told Her to 'Be Yourself' in 'Yonce' Music Video

Top Stories
Sun, 19 February 2017 at 3:00 pm

Joan Smalls starred in the music video for Beyonce‘s song “Yonce” a few years ago and she’s opening up about the experience in ES Magazine‘s new issue, on newsstands now.

Here is what the 28-year-old model had to share with the mag:

On starring in Beyoncé’s music video “Yoncé”: “She just told me, ‘Do you. I want you to be yourself.’ She’s not restricting of anybody. And that was empowering, to hear another woman say that to you. And I think that’s beautiful that you celebrate other women.”

On her motivations for modeling: “I was always driven in knowing that it’s a career. I’m not doing it because it’s ‘fun’ and want to go to the parties. I always viewed it as an experience and an opportunity to one, make money and, two, use what God gave me and enjoy what I have around me and make the most out of it.”

On the tenacious beginnings of her modeling career: “When I arrived, the first thing he told me was that I needed to straighten my teeth. I said: ‘But I’ve seen other models with crooked teeth, why do I have to?’ He said: ‘Well, Joan, because you’re black, and that is already going to be a difficulty in this industry.’ You know, he was just being so straightforward… I respected that he was being honest with me — that’s my type of personality.”

For more from the issue, visit Standard.co.uk and read the full interview in the magazine.
joan smalls es magazine 01
joan smalls es magazine 02

Photos: ES Magazine
Posted to: Joan Smalls, Magazine

