Joe Jonas & DNCE Sit Courtside at NBA All-Star Saturday Night

Joe Jonas is spending his Saturday night at the NBA All-Star game!

The 27-year-old singer sat courtside at the event held at Smoothie King Center on Saturday (February 18) in New Orleans, La.

He was joined by his DNCE band mates Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, and Cole Whittle, who snapped a few pics while standing mid-court.

As always, the group showed off their super trendy styles.

“Waiting for the Slam Dunk contest like…” Joe captioned a photo he shared on Instagram, which you can see here.

The night before, the band surprised fans battling cancer at a dance marathon.

Also pictured inside: Joe performing during the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge during the same event.