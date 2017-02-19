Top Stories
Sun, 19 February 2017 at 5:00 am

Kate Bosworth Attends the 'House of Holland' Fashion Show in London

Kate Bosworth Attends the 'House of Holland' Fashion Show in London

Kate Bosworth stylishly arrives at the Woody Woodpecker X House of Holland Fashion Show on Saturday night in London, England.

The 34-year-old actress sat front row at the fashion show alongside model Daisy Lowe and several other British stars.

After the show, Kate shared a laugh with House of Holland designer Henry Holland.

House of Holland debuted the Woody Woodpecker-inspired capsule collection during London Fashion Week.

FYI: Kate is wearing an outfit from the fashion collection.
Photos: INSTAR
