Kate Bosworth Attends the 'House of Holland' Fashion Show in London

Kate Bosworth stylishly arrives at the Woody Woodpecker X House of Holland Fashion Show on Saturday night in London, England.

The 34-year-old actress sat front row at the fashion show alongside model Daisy Lowe and several other British stars.

After the show, Kate shared a laugh with House of Holland designer Henry Holland.

House of Holland debuted the Woody Woodpecker-inspired capsule collection during London Fashion Week.

FYI: Kate is wearing an outfit from the fashion collection.