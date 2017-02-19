Kendall Jenner Gets In Fun Before London Fashion Week Shows

Kendall Jenner listens intently to her phone while out at a market on Saturday (February 18) in London, England.

Later that night, the 21-year-old model joined a group of her model friends for a girls night out!

She joined Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, and Taylor Hill, who held hands with Stella Maxwell, for some fun before London Fashion Week craziness.

That night, Bella walked in the Versus Versace show alongside her sister Gigi.

The night before, Kendall, Bella, and Hailey flew into London Heathrow Airport from New York to participate in some runway shows.

25+ pictures inside of models out and about in London…