'Britney Ever After' Lifetime Movie Reviews According to Twitter

Madonna's Newly-Adopted Twins Sing 'Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star' (Video)

Angelina Jolie's Kids Beam with Pride While Watching Her Speak in Cambodia!

This Is Why Selena Gomez Didn't Attend Grammys With The Weeknd

Sun, 19 February 2017 at 2:36 pm

Kendall Jenner Gets In Fun Before London Fashion Week Shows

Kendall Jenner Gets In Fun Before London Fashion Week Shows

Kendall Jenner listens intently to her phone while out at a market on Saturday (February 18) in London, England.

Later that night, the 21-year-old model joined a group of her model friends for a girls night out!

She joined Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, and Taylor Hill, who held hands with Stella Maxwell, for some fun before London Fashion Week craziness.

That night, Bella walked in the Versus Versace show alongside her sister Gigi.

The night before, Kendall, Bella, and Hailey flew into London Heathrow Airport from New York to participate in some runway shows.

