Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Scene Photos Surface

Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Scene Photos Surface

'Britney Ever After' Lifetime Movie Reviews According to Twitter

'Britney Ever After' Lifetime Movie Reviews According to Twitter

Madonna's Newly-Adopted Twins Sing 'Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star' (Video)

Madonna's Newly-Adopted Twins Sing 'Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star' (Video)

This Is Why Selena Gomez Didn't Attend Grammys With The Weeknd

This Is Why Selena Gomez Didn't Attend Grammys With The Weeknd

Sun, 19 February 2017 at 9:35 pm

Kerry Washington Goes Sexy in Black at the Writers Guild Awards

Kerry Washington Goes Sexy in Black at the Writers Guild Awards

Kerry Washington strikes a pose as she arrives on the red carpet for the 2017 Writers Guild Awards on Sunday night (February 19) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old Scandal actress went gothic chic in a black dress with leather corset for the awards show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kerry Washington

Other guests at the awards show included Tina Fey, Danielle Brooks, Tom Ford, William H Macy, Jeff Goldblum, Seth Meyers, Michaela Watkins, Patton Oswalt, Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Chelsea Handler.

FYI: Kerry is wearing a Sally LaPointe dress.
15+ pictures inside of stars arriving at the awards show…
Just Jared on Facebook
kerry washington goes sexy in black at writers guild 01
kerry washington goes sexy in black at writers guild 02
kerry washington goes sexy in black at writers guild 03
kerry washington goes sexy in black at writers guild 04
kerry washington goes sexy in black at writers guild 05
kerry washington goes sexy in black at writers guild 06
kerry washington goes sexy in black at writers guild 07
kerry washington goes sexy in black at writers guild 08
kerry washington goes sexy in black at writers guild 09
kerry washington goes sexy in black at writers guild 10
kerry washington goes sexy in black at writers guild 11
kerry washington goes sexy in black at writers guild 12
kerry washington goes sexy in black at writers guild 13
kerry washington goes sexy in black at writers guild 14
kerry washington goes sexy in black at writers guild 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chelsea Handler, Damien Chazelle, Danielle Brooks, Jeff Goldblum, Kerry Washington, Michaela Watkins, Olivia Hamilton, Patton Oswalt, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tom Ford, Wendi McLendon-Covey, William H Macy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Robin Thicke gets the cops called on him amidst custody battle - TMZ
  • The Lego Batman Movie tops the weekend box office - Gossip Cop
  • Liam Hemsworth looks super hot at the beach - Just Jared Jr
  • Alexa PenaVega is opening up about how her son changed her marriage - Wetpaint
  • Mariah Carey shows lots of cleavage while attending a basketball game - Lainey Gossip
  • Shia LaBeouf moves anti-Trump project to New Mexico - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here