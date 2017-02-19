Kerry Washington Goes Sexy in Black at the Writers Guild Awards

Kerry Washington strikes a pose as she arrives on the red carpet for the 2017 Writers Guild Awards on Sunday night (February 19) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old Scandal actress went gothic chic in a black dress with leather corset for the awards show.

Other guests at the awards show included Tina Fey, Danielle Brooks, Tom Ford, William H Macy, Jeff Goldblum, Seth Meyers, Michaela Watkins, Patton Oswalt, Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Chelsea Handler.

FYI: Kerry is wearing a Sally LaPointe dress.

