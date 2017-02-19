Kevin Hart Gets Arrested, Bryan Cranston Sports Fake Beard While Filming 'Untouchable'

Top Stories
Sun, 19 February 2017 at 7:00 am

Kevin Hart appeared to get arrested on the street today – but he was just shooting some new scenes for his upcoming film Untouchable!

The 37-year-old actor got handcuffed and slammed against the hood of a Ferrari by the actors playing police officers on Saturday night (February 18) in New York City.

He was joined on set by his co-star Bryan Cranston, rocking a fake beard for his role!

They also filmed some more scenes on Friday, and earlier this week with their other co-star Nicole Kidman.

Untouchable takes a comedic look at the relationship between a wealthy paraplegic and a unemployed man with a criminal record who’s hired to help him.

The film is set for a 2018 release date.
