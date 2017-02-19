Kim Kardashian Gets Stretch Marks Removed in Beverly Hills

Kim Kardashian underwent some skin care treatments to help remove the appearance of her stretch marks.

The 36-year-old reality star, and mother of two, was spotted coming out of the Epione offices on Sunday morning (February 19) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kim documented some of the visit on Snapchat.

“We worked on stretch marks today and I feel so excited that I finally did it,” Kim said with a cute mouse filter. “I’ve been so scared to do it, thinking it hurts so badly and it didn’t hurt that badly. So I’m so grateful.”