'Britney Ever After' Lifetime Movie Reviews According to Twitter

Madonna's Newly-Adopted Twins Sing 'Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star' (Video)

Angelina Jolie's Kids Beam with Pride While Watching Her Speak in Cambodia!

This Is Why Selena Gomez Didn't Attend Grammys With The Weeknd

Sun, 19 February 2017 at 2:00 pm

Kim Kardashian Gets Stretch Marks Removed in Beverly Hills

Kim Kardashian Gets Stretch Marks Removed in Beverly Hills

Kim Kardashian underwent some skin care treatments to help remove the appearance of her stretch marks.

The 36-year-old reality star, and mother of two, was spotted coming out of the Epione offices on Sunday morning (February 19) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kim documented some of the visit on Snapchat.

“We worked on stretch marks today and I feel so excited that I finally did it,” Kim said with a cute mouse filter. “I’ve been so scared to do it, thinking it hurts so badly and it didn’t hurt that badly. So I’m so grateful.”
Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Kim Kardashian

