Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Enjoy Family Outing with Kourtney Kardashian!

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian rock matching all black outfits as they step out on Sunday (February 19) in Calabasas, Calif.

The sisters were joined by Kim‘s husband Kanye West as they all grabbed dinner together.

Kourtney and Kim brought their daughters – Penelope, 4, and North, 3 – to a birthday party earlier that day.

Kim took to Snapchat to share a cute picture of the cousins – check it out below!

Also pictured inside: Kanye showing off his platinum blonde hair as he makes his way into his office earlier that same morning.